L'Equipe gave Lionel Messi an astonishingly bad rating after Champions League defeat

Anything less than a 10/10 performance in the Champions League from Argentinian Lionel Messi is usually received with raised eyebrows, so to see him receive 2/10 from one French newspaper was something of a shock.

That is, unless you actually watched the 29-year-old during Barcelona’s 4-0 defeat to Paris St-Germain. The Catalan side were generally poor, but Messi’s contribution among them was noticeably weak.

Is this the first 2/10 Messi has ever received?

In fairness, Messi wasn’t the only player to receive a two – Luis Suarez, Andres Iniesta, Andre Gomes and Jordi Alba all received the same rating, while PSG’s Angel Di Maria and Adrien Rabiot received 9/10 scores.

It was a colossal failure from the five-time Champions League winners, who now have the unenviable task of attempting to become the first team in the tournament’s history to overturn a four-goal first-leg deficit.

The statistics don’t provide any comfort for Luis Enrique’s players either – you’re significantly reducing your chances of scoring there, chaps.

Others pointed the finger squarely at the manager, but was this simply a blip for modern football’s greatest team?

Keep your eyes on Lionel in the second leg, folks.
