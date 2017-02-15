L'Equipe gave Lionel Messi an astonishingly bad rating after Champions League defeat

Anything less than a 10/10 performance in the Champions League from Argentinian Lionel Messi is usually received with raised eyebrows, so to see him receive 2/10 from one French newspaper was something of a shock.

That is, unless you actually watched the 29-year-old during Barcelona’s 4-0 defeat to Paris St-Germain. The Catalan side were generally poor, but Messi’s contribution among them was noticeably weak.

Is this the first 2/10 Messi has ever received?

The @lequipe ratings: 2 out of 10 for Messi.



(I think Verratti deserved a 9 too though).#PSG #Barca

Fairly confident this is the first time @lequipe has given Messi 2/10 pic.twitter.com/kEemsa1P7k — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) February 14, 2017

In fairness, Messi wasn’t the only player to receive a two – Luis Suarez, Andres Iniesta, Andre Gomes and Jordi Alba all received the same rating, while PSG’s Angel Di Maria and Adrien Rabiot received 9/10 scores.

It was a colossal failure from the five-time Champions League winners, who now have the unenviable task of attempting to become the first team in the tournament’s history to overturn a four-goal first-leg deficit.

Didn't see (and still haven't) any of the #PSGFCB game, as was travelling home. #Messi getting 2 out of 10 from L'Equipe tells me everything

The statistics don’t provide any comfort for Luis Enrique’s players either – you’re significantly reducing your chances of scoring there, chaps.

Shots on target by MSN against PSG:



Messi (0)

Suarez (0)

Neymar (0)



Pocketed by Presnel Kimpembe and co. 💪 pic.twitter.com/nSO8ZELiQm — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 14, 2017

Others pointed the finger squarely at the manager, but was this simply a blip for modern football’s greatest team?

If a team with *Messi* loses 4-0, there is a critical managerial dysfunction

Keep your eyes on Lionel in the second leg, folks.