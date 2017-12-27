Leopardstown call precautionary check for Thursday's card

Tomorrow's meeting at Leopardstown is subject to a precautionary inspection at 7.30am on raceday.

The threat of overnight frost and fog has prompted officials to call an early check ahead of a card that is due to feature the Leopardstown Christmas Chase and the Squared Financial Christmas Hurdle.

The track tweeted: "With the possibility of frost and fog tonight, there will be a precautionary inspection at 7.30am on Thursday morning (December 28) and all race time alterations will be confirmed."
