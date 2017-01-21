Leipzig close gap on Bayern with win over Eintracht Frankfurt

Red Bull Leipzig moved back to within two points of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich with a comfortable 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Marvin Compper, Timo Werner and a Jesus Vallejo own goal sealed victory after the visitors had goalkeeper Lucas Hradecky sent off for handling outside the box with just three minutes on the clock.

It was Leipzig's first win since their 3-0 defeat at Bayern last month, while Frankfurt slip down the table to sixth after extending a worrying run to just one win from their last five league games.

Hoffenheim moved up to third place as they extended their unbeaten run since the start of the season to 17 games with a 2-0 win at Augsburg.

The hosts were made to pay for an early missed chance for Daniel Baier as second-half efforts from Sandro Wagner and substitute Andrej Kramaric sealed victory for Julian Nagelsmann's side.

Borussia Dortmund went fourth after ending a run of three Bundesliga games without a win with a 2-1 victory at 10-man Werder Bremen.

Andre Schurrle put the visitors ahead after five minutes before home goalkeeper Jaroslav Drobny was sent off in the 39th minute for a professional foul.

Fin Bartels levelled the scores just before the hour mark before Dortmund responded to seal victory through Lukasz Piszczek in the 71st minute.

Mario Gomez scored a late winner as Wolfsburg eased their relegation worries with a 1-0 win over Hamburg, who had Albin Edkal sent off for a second bookable offence in the 33rd minute.

New signing Guido Burgstaller made an immediate impression for Schalke as he came off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner in a 1-0 success over Ingolstadt.

Bottom club Darmstadt 98 started life under new boss Torsten Frings by ending a run of eight consecutive Bundesliga defeats with a goalless home draw against Borussia Monchengladbach.