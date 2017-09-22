Leinster suffer their first loss of the PRO14 season with defeat to Cheetahs

Back to Sport Home

Leinster slipped to their first Guinness PRO14 defeat of the season in Bloemfontein despite a hat-trick of Barry Daly tries as Cheetahs secured a 38-19 victory.

The hosts were initially reliant on the kicking of Ernst Stapelberg, with his four penalties keeping Cheetahs ahead for much of the first half despite Daly crossing for a fifth-minute try in the left corner.

William Small-Smith scored Cheetahs' first try of the night two minutes before the interval, and Stapelberg's successful conversion gave them a 19-5 half-time lead.

Leinster's task was made harder when hooker James Tracy was shown a yellow card shortly after the break, and Cheetahs made their numerical advantage tell as Torsten van Jaarsveld bundled over from a maul.

The hosts' forwards were proving too hot to handle as Ox Nche went over from a lineout, with Stapelberg adding the extras, although Daly scored his second of the night on the hour mark and Ross Byrne kicked the conversion.

Winger Daly completed his hat-trick after 74 minutes after getting in down the left flank, but Luther Obi ended any hopes of a comeback with a length of the field effort late on.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport