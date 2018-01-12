Leinster name team to face Glasgow

Jordan Larmour and James Lowe will each make their first European starts for Leinster when they face Glasgow in the Champions Cup on Sunday.

Fergus McFadden completes the back three.

Captain Isa Nacewa and Robbie Henshaw partner in the centre.

Luke McGrath and Johnny Sexton are the half back pairing.

Tadhg Furlong has completed return to play protocols after a head injury, and starts alongside Jack McGrath and Seán Cronin in the front row.

Behind them are Scott Fardy and Devin Toner.

Jordi Murphy and Josh van der Flier are the blue blind side and open-side flankers, with Jack Conan completing the starting line up.

Glasgow sit at the bottom of the pool having lost their first four games.

The Scots have left stars Stuart Hogg, Finn Russell, Jonny Gray and Tommy Seymour out of their team.

Leinster flanker Josh van der Flier is still expecting a physical battle.

"It'll be a tough game for the forwards especially, I think we have to win that ruck battle and bring physicality - I think if you don't bring physicality against them then you're not going to do very well," he said.

"It starts with being physical, and after that, the rest will come."

Sean O'Brien looks set to miss the start of the Six Nations after undergoing a small procedure on his hip.

The Leinster flanker saw a specialist this week having suffered tightness in his hip.

O'Brien has played just four times for his province this season.

Leinster say they are hopeful the 30-year-old will be available for selection during the 6 Nations window.

