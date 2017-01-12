Leinster name strong side for visit of Montpellier

Leinster Rugby Head Coach Leo Cullen has named his match day squad to face Montpellier in the Champions Cup tomorrow evening in the RDS Arena.

Leinster, currently five points clear at the top of Pool 4, are looking to seal their place in the quarter-finals.

There are five changes in total from the team that defeated Zebre in the Guinness PRO12 last weekend with one in the backs and four in the pack.

Captain Isa Nacewa comes into full back but it’s as you were elsewhere.

Adam Byrne and Rory O’Loughlin continue on the wings with Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose again the midfield partnership.

Luke McGrath and Johnny Sexton will again line up in the half backs.

In the front row Jack McGrath and Tadhg Furlong start this weekend with James Tracy continuing at hooker. Devin Toner and Hayden Triggs again line up in the second row behind them.

In the back row only Jack Conan is retained but he moves to blindside flanker from No. 8 while Josh van der Flier, who missed out on selection last weekend through illness, comes in at openside.

Finally, Jamie Heaslip who scored a try off the bench last weekend, starts this weekend at number eight.

Leinster v Montpellier in the RDS Arena on Friday January 13 - kick-off 7.45pm.

Leinster team: 15. Isa Nacewa - capt., 14. Adam Byrne, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. Rory O’Loughlin, 10. Johnny Sexton, 9. Luke McGrath; 1. Jack McGrath, 2. James Tracy, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Devin Toner, 5. Hayden Triggs, 6. Jack Conan, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Jamie Heaslip.

Replacements:16. Richardt Strauss,17. Cian Healy, 18. Michael Bent, 19. Ross Molony, 20. Dan Leavy, 21. Jamison Gibson-Park, 22. Ross Byrne, 23. Rob Kearney.