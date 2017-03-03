Leinster make three changes for RDS Arena clash with Scarlets

Head coach Leo Cullen three changes to the starting XV that won in Newport as Leinster welcome the Scarlets to the RDS Arena tomorrow evening.

Joey Carbery continues at full back with Adam Byrne and Fergus McFadden on the right and left wings.

The midfield partnership is unchanged also, with Noel Reid and Zane Kirchner in the 12 and 13 jerseys.

The first change is in the half backs with Luke McGrath partnering Ross Byrne.

In the pack captain Richardt Strauss comes in at hooker, with Peter Dooley and Michael Bent continuing at loosehead and tighthead respectively.

Ross Molony is again selected in the second row and is joined by Hayden Triggs, who scored off the bench last week.

In the back row Dan Leavy comes in at openside, with Rhys Ruddock and Jack Conan continuing at six and eight.

Leinster v Scarlets in the RDS Arena on Saturday March 4 - kick-off 7.35pm.

Leinster team: 15. Joey Carbery, 14. Adam Byrne, 13. Zane Kirchner, 12. Noel Reid, 11. Fergus McFadden, 10. Ross Byrne, 9. Luke McGrath; 1. Peter Dooley, 2. Richardt Strauss, 3. Michael Bent, 4. Ross Molony, 5. Hayden Triggs, 6. Rhys Ruddock, 7. Dan Leavy, 8. Jack Conan.

Replacements:16. Bryan Byrne, 17. Ed Byrne, 18. Mike Ross, 19. Mike McCarthy, 20. Max Deegan, 21. Jamison Gibson-Park, 22. Tom Daly, 23. Barry Daly.