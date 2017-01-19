Leinster make three changes for Castres clash; Sean O’Brien misses out

Ross Molony replaces the suspended Hayden Triggs in the second row for Leinster's meeting with Castres in France tomorrow night.

Leinster are already assured of top spot in Pool 4 and a place in the quarter-finals, but a win tomorrow evening would guarantee a home quarter-final in the Aviva Stadium.

Cullen has made three changes in total; all in the pack. Cian Healy and Richardt Strauss come into the front row replacing Jack McGrath and James Tracy.

Worryingly, Sean O'Brien remains out with a calf injury. Leinster head coach Leo Cullen says while it's slow to heal he's optimistic he'll be fit for the Six Nations.

It’s as you were in the backs with Isa Nacewa again captaining the side from full-back with Rory O’Loughlin and Adam Byrne on the wings.

In the centre Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose will again line out alongside each other, with Luke McGrath and Johnny Sexton completing the backline selection for Cullen.

In the back row Jack Conan is selected at blind side, Josh van der Flier at openside and Jamie Heaslip at number eight.

Leinster team: 15. Isa Nacewa - capt., 14. Adam Byrne, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. Rory O’Loughlin, 10. Johnny Sexton, 9. Luke McGrath; 1. Cian Healy, 2. Richardt Strauss, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Ross Molony, 5. Devin Toner, 6. Jack Conan, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Jamie Heaslip.

Replacements: 16. James Tracy, 17. Jack McGrath, 18. Michael Bent, 19. Mike McCarthy, 20. Dan Leavy, 21. Jamison Gibson-Park, 22. Ross Byrne, 23. Rob Kearney.