Leinster make 11 changes for sold-out trip to Connacht

Jack Carty takes over at out half for Connacht as they prepare to welcome Leinster to a sold-out Sportsground tomorrow night.

Craig Ronaldson is recalled to start in the centre with Bundee Aki.

Dave Heffernan and Ireland international Finlay Bealham are named in the front row in an otherwise unchanged forward pack.

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran; Niyi Adeolokun, Bundee Aki, Craig Ronaldson, Danie Poolman; Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham; Quinn Roux, Andrew Browne; Eoin McKeon, Jake Heenan, John Muldoon.

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, JP Cooney, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Sean O’Brien, Naulia Dawai, Caolin Blade, Steve Crosbie, Eoin Griffin.

There are 11 changes to the Leinster side.

Rhys Ruddock moves to number 8 and will captain the side, with Dominic Ryan coming at blindside flanker and Josh van der Flier once again starting at openside.

Zane Kirchner and Rory O'Loughlin are the only two backs retained from last weekend's win.

Leinster: Zane Kirchner; Adam Byrne, Rory O'Loughlin, Noel Reid, Dave Kearney; Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, James Tracy, Mike Ross; Ross Molony, Hayden Triggs; Dominic Ryan, Josh van der Flier, Rhys Ruddock.

Replacements: Sean Cronin, Peter Dooley, Michael Bent, Ian Nagle, Peadar Timmins, Nick McCarthy, Tom Daly, Barry Daly