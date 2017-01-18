Leinster lock receives three-week ban
18/01/2017 - 21:14:05Back to Sport Home
Leinster will be without Hayden Triggs for their final Champions Cup pool game with Castres after the lock received a three-week ban.
The suspension is for making contact with the eye area of Montpellier's Nick White during last Friday's win at the RDS.
It had been feared a longer ban might rule him out of Leinster's quarter final.
Meanwhile, Montpellier's Francois Steyn has been handed a four-week ban for his late challenge on Jonathan Sexton.
"It's going to have to be red." Montpellier's Frans Steyn is sent off by ref JP Doyle for a dangerous high tackle... https://t.co/iUa9bcZiXH— BT Sport Rugby (@btsportrugby) January 13, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here