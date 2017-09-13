Leinster duo denied entry to South Africa

Leinster duo Isa Nacewa and Jamison Gibson Park have been denied entry to South Africa.

Both players are New Zealand passport holders, but have been held at OR Tambo Airport near Johannesburg since this morning as they are without the required visas.

Nacewa and Gibson Park are part of a 28-man squad that's travelled to South Africa for Pro 14 encounters with both Southern Kings and Cheetahs.

Efforts to resolve the issues are ongoing.