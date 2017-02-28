Leicester's performance against Liverpool was both out of nowhere and entirely predictable

Leicester’s first game since Claudio Ranieri’s sacking as manager was a lose-lose situation in many ways for the Foxes.

If they lost, their relegation battle would only intensify, but questions would be asked if they managed a surprise win – and boy, did they win.

Jamie Vardy rolled back the clock 12 months with a brace reminiscent of his 11-game scoring run.

And Leicester flew out of the blocks, punishing a lacklustre Liverpool side to go 2-0 up at the break.

For a side who had failed to score a league goal this year up until now, it was all very unexpected.

However, others pointed out that the Foxes were always going to come out with fire in their bellies after a week subject to such scrutiny.

Of course, Liverpool fans weren’t all that impressed. We imagine they wish this game had come a week earlier…

… or Ranieri had been sacked a week later.
