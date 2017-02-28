Leicester's performance against Liverpool was both out of nowhere and entirely predictable

Leicester’s first game since Claudio Ranieri’s sacking as manager was a lose-lose situation in many ways for the Foxes.

Football is pure soap opera, and if it's a soap opera you've never watched then Leicester v Liverpool tonight would be a good place to start — Richard Osman (@richardosman) February 27, 2017

If they lost, their relegation battle would only intensify, but questions would be asked if they managed a surprise win – and boy, did they win.

A Jamie Vardy brace seals a massive win for @LCFC...#LEILIV pic.twitter.com/mVpvZbx0Y7 — Premier League (@premierleague) February 27, 2017

Jamie Vardy rolled back the clock 12 months with a brace reminiscent of his 11-game scoring run.

637 - Jamie Vardy's goal was Leicester City's first in the Premier League in 2017, after a run of 637 minutes without one. Back. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 27, 2017

And Leicester flew out of the blocks, punishing a lacklustre Liverpool side to go 2-0 up at the break.

For a side who had failed to score a league goal this year up until now, it was all very unexpected.

HT: Leicester City 2-0 Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/J03JIIjhbS — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) February 27, 2017

Leicester in the Premier League in 2017 before today: 540 minutes, 0 goals.



Leicester vs. Liverpool: 60 minutes, 3 goals. pic.twitter.com/HTnuuDS3cj — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 27, 2017

I think there is something a bit distasteful about this Leicester performance tonight. Ranieri must feel massively insulted and hurt. — Ash Atalla (@AshAtalla) February 27, 2017

However, others pointed out that the Foxes were always going to come out with fire in their bellies after a week subject to such scrutiny.

Everyone in football knew Leicester would have a right go tonight. Everyone except Liverpool it seems. — Tony Barrett (@TonyBarrett) February 27, 2017

Expected Leicester's intensity. The surprise is Liverpool's limpness. — Jonathan Northcroft (@JNorthcroft) February 27, 2017

Wow. What a goal from Drinkwater. Feels like Leicester's players have a point to prove. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 27, 2017

Of course, Liverpool fans weren’t all that impressed. We imagine they wish this game had come a week earlier…

Seriously. Leicester have been shocking all season and then manage to pull this performance out against us. pic.twitter.com/r9ti8yCGhg — Daniel Luke Powell (@iamdanielpowell) February 27, 2017

… or Ranieri had been sacked a week later.