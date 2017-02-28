Leicester's performance against Liverpool was both out of nowhere and entirely predictable
28/02/2017 - 06:39:13Back to Sport Home
Leicester’s first game since Claudio Ranieri’s sacking as manager was a lose-lose situation in many ways for the Foxes.
Football is pure soap opera, and if it's a soap opera you've never watched then Leicester v Liverpool tonight would be a good place to start— Richard Osman (@richardosman) February 27, 2017
If they lost, their relegation battle would only intensify, but questions would be asked if they managed a surprise win – and boy, did they win.
A Jamie Vardy brace seals a massive win for @LCFC...#LEILIV pic.twitter.com/mVpvZbx0Y7— Premier League (@premierleague) February 27, 2017
Jamie Vardy rolled back the clock 12 months with a brace reminiscent of his 11-game scoring run.
637 - Jamie Vardy's goal was Leicester City's first in the Premier League in 2017, after a run of 637 minutes without one. Back.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 27, 2017
And Leicester flew out of the blocks, punishing a lacklustre Liverpool side to go 2-0 up at the break.
For a side who had failed to score a league goal this year up until now, it was all very unexpected.
HT: Leicester City 2-0 Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/J03JIIjhbS— Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) February 27, 2017
Leicester in the Premier League in 2017 before today: 540 minutes, 0 goals.— Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 27, 2017
Leicester vs. Liverpool: 60 minutes, 3 goals. pic.twitter.com/HTnuuDS3cj
I think there is something a bit distasteful about this Leicester performance tonight. Ranieri must feel massively insulted and hurt.— Ash Atalla (@AshAtalla) February 27, 2017
However, others pointed out that the Foxes were always going to come out with fire in their bellies after a week subject to such scrutiny.
Everyone in football knew Leicester would have a right go tonight. Everyone except Liverpool it seems.— Tony Barrett (@TonyBarrett) February 27, 2017
Expected Leicester's intensity. The surprise is Liverpool's limpness.— Jonathan Northcroft (@JNorthcroft) February 27, 2017
Wow. What a goal from Drinkwater. Feels like Leicester's players have a point to prove.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 27, 2017
Of course, Liverpool fans weren’t all that impressed. We imagine they wish this game had come a week earlier…
Seriously. Leicester have been shocking all season and then manage to pull this performance out against us. pic.twitter.com/r9ti8yCGhg— Daniel Luke Powell (@iamdanielpowell) February 27, 2017
… or Ranieri had been sacked a week later.
Join the conversation - comment here