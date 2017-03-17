Leicester will face Atlético Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals

Leicester will play Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The Foxes will continue their remarkable run by travelling to the Spanish capital for the first leg in the week beginning April 10, with the second match taking place the following week.

Leicester are England's sole representatives following the elimination in the last 16 of Manchester City and Arsenal.

Craig Shakespeare's side secured their unexpected progress with a 2-0 second-leg victory over Sevilla, while Atletico defeated Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 on aggregate.