Leicester striker Leonardo Ulloa 'submits transfer request'

Leicester striker Leonardo Ulloa has submitted an official transfer request.

The 30-year-old and his representatives have held talks with the club but it is understood he has decided to ask to leave.

Leicester are still considering an offer from Alaves, the only concrete bid on the table for the forward, although there is other interest.

The bid remains undisclosed but is much smaller than the one Leicester rejected for Ulloa in the summer when Sunderland and Swansea were chasing him.

The Foxes could come back with a contract offer to try to convince Ulloa to stay but it is understood his mind is made up.

He wants to leave and has been unhappy over his lack of playing time with the champions this season. He has not been rewarded with a new deal after helping them win the title last term.

Ulloa, who signed from Brighton for £8million in 2014, has 18 months left on his deal but money is not an issue as he wants to play more regularly having been restricted to seven league starts last term.

He has made just two starts this term and has scored once in 19 appearances in all competitions.

Leicester would like to keep Ulloa and he remains a popular figure at the club, with boss Claudio Ranieri understanding his frustrations.

Islam Slimani, a record £30million buy last summer, Shinji Okazaki and Jamie Vardy are all ahead of him in the pecking order.

With Slimani on duty with Algeria at the African Nations Cup, Leicester are reluctant to let Ulloa go this month but have been looking for a new striker just in case.