Leicester striker lashes out: Feels ‘betrayed by Ranieri’ and ‘will not play again’

Leonardo Ulloa has gone on the offensive in a bid to engineer a move from current club Leicester, lashing out at the club and manager Claudio Ranieri on Twitter.

With all respect for LCFC FANS.

I feel betrayed by Ranieri and let down by the club. I will not play again for them... — Jose Leonardo Ulloa (@Ciclone1923) January 30, 2017

In the last hour Ulloa has posted a Tweet saying: “With all respect for LCFC FANS.

I feel betrayed by Ranieri and let down by the club. I will not play again for them…”

It was reported earlier today that Leicester rejected an offer from Sunderland for the wantaway striker.

The bid from the Black Cats is thought to be around £7million but Leicester boss Ranieri insists he does not want to sell the 30-year-old Argentinian.

Ulloa, who this month handed in a transfer request, has also been the subject of a loan enquiry from Turkish club Galatasaray while Spanish side Alaves had a £1.7million bid turned down earlier in the transfer window.

Ranieri said: "I know he is very, very anxious but we don't change our mind.

"For us it's important. We don't want to sell him. Also I don't want to because I have just (Islam) Slimani as a target man and I need another target man.

"I want Leo here and I hope he can be calm and understand my position. Of course he's not happy and I understand him.

"The club know my idea very well and also Leo knows very well my idea. He is a fantastic player, a fantastic man and I believe in him."

Leicester resume Premier League action away at Burnley on Tuesday night.

It is not Ulloa’s first reference to the issues on Twitter. Earlier this week he also suggested that he wanted a move, writing: Two wonderful years but I need to feel like a footballer again.