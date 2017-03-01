Leicester fans are not coping well with reports that Roy Hodgson is favourite to be the club's next manager

It’s no secret that there’s quite a big position to fill at Leicester and rumours have been circulating that Roy Hodgson is the favourite to take over as manager.

Following Claudio Ranieri’s unceremonious sacking last week, caretaker boss Craig Shakespeare has been filling in (leading to a 3-1 win against Liverpool to help move them from the relegation zone) but could the old England boss be heading for the Foxes?

Well, Leicester have refused to respond to the reports that they’ve approached Hodgson, but that hasn’t stopped everyone speculating about whether he would be able to fill Ranieri’s boots.

Let’s be diplomatic – a lot of people don’t think it’s a great idea.

#LCFC fans when they hear the Roy Hodgson links... pic.twitter.com/rJMInlN7XL — BetVictor (@BetVictor) February 28, 2017

Leicester want Roy Hodgson?????? Roy Hodgson??? Are you sure?? If the owners get him I really do hope they go down — David Brightwell (@brighty1971) February 28, 2017

Following the sacking of Ranieri, instant karma comes to Leicester City in the form of "Roy Hodgson" — Huw (@wilkybarkid) February 28, 2017

Well you can't sack the players but you can hire Roy Hodgson...#LCFC 🗿🔫 — Vin Kelsey (@vckelsey6) February 28, 2017

Leicester fans on hearing Roy Hodgson is to be their next manager. pic.twitter.com/uAekQCSI6t — showmethemoney (@smtm_LFC) February 28, 2017

Does this mean Jamie Vardy will be taking corners and playing on the wing?

Roy Hodgson is linked with the Leicester City job ... Vardy then on corners 🙄🙄 — Phil Bailey (@Redphil629) February 28, 2017

Doesn’t anyone remember about Iceland?

REMINDER TO @LCFC Roy Hodgson was England manager until suffering the ignominy of an exit to Iceland at Euro 2016. — Jo Hodges (@JoHodges13) February 28, 2017

Leicester fans are not coping well.

If Leicester appoint Roy Hodgson I will cry — Jay (@BrownhillJay) February 28, 2017

I really don't want Roy Hodgson to be our new manager. We should just keep Craig Shakespeare until the end of the season @LCFC — Meg :) (@chelsfc_) February 28, 2017

If its Roy Hodgson then I will be signing my official papers to switch allegiance to Hinckley United. — Matthew Hall (@m4tth3w1) February 28, 2017

Roy Hodgson in talks with Leicester, if he gets the job I'm leaving with Claudio. #LCFC — Harry (@HazB98) February 28, 2017

Some people are staying positive though.

Roy Hodgson would be perfect for Leicester, the key to their success was a solid defense and that's exactly what Roy would bring #ffc — bytheriver (@bytheriver1879) February 28, 2017

Massive over-reaction to Hodgson for Leicester. Terrible time at England, but that's standard. Well at WBA and Fulham, good mid-table coach — Dan Simpson (@itsdansimpson) February 28, 2017

OK not many.