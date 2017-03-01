Leicester fans are not coping well with reports that Roy Hodgson is favourite to be the club's next manager

Back to Sport Home

It’s no secret that there’s quite a big position to fill at Leicester and rumours have been circulating that Roy Hodgson is the favourite to take over as manager.

Following Claudio Ranieri’s unceremonious sacking last week, caretaker boss Craig Shakespeare has been filling in (leading to a 3-1 win against Liverpool to help move them from the relegation zone) but could the old England boss be heading for the Foxes?

Well, Leicester have refused to respond to the reports that they’ve approached Hodgson, but that hasn’t stopped everyone speculating about whether he would be able to fill Ranieri’s boots.

Let’s be diplomatic – a lot of people don’t think it’s a great idea.

Does this mean Jamie Vardy will be taking corners and playing on the wing?

Doesn’t anyone remember about Iceland?

Leicester fans are not coping well.

Some people are staying positive though.

OK not many.
KEYWORDS: Claudio Ranieri, Football, Leicester, Roy Hodgson

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport