Leicester fans are celebrating one year since they won the Premier League, now Chelsea fans want them to repay the favour

It might seem like just yesterday, but it has in fact been a full 365 days since Leicester City’s greatest day, when they won the Premier League on a night when they weren’t even playing.

With Tottenham needing a win against Chelsea to keep the 2015/16 title race alive, it was left to the Blues to help Claudio Ranieri’s team over the line – a 2-2 draw in a feisty game at Stamford Bridge ensured Spurs couldn’t catch Leicester.

May 2 will forever mark the anniversary of that wonderful league triumph – we fully expect to see this occasion celebrated every year by the Foxes.

Gary Lineker was obviously on board.

A year to the day that this sporting miracle happened. A post shared by Gary Lineker (@garylineker) on May 2, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

And the fans and players were happy to reminisce as well, unsurprisingly.

1 year ago today 🏆💙 pic.twitter.com/izo6Nx7TIl — Andy King (@10_kingy) May 2, 2017

@LCFC it only seems like 5 minutes ago! What a brilliant day that was! — Glenys Taylour (@taylour_glenys) May 2, 2017

But there were a couple of Chelsea fans who were keen to remind Leicester that the Foxes can repay them by beating Tottenham on May 18.

With the Blues leading Spurs in this season’s title race by four points, Leicester could be in a position to end Tottenham’s title hopes as the north London side’s penultimate opponents this season.

@LCFC @premierleague Now return the favour in a couple of Weeks — Ben (@benholmwood26) May 2, 2017

Tottenham will be keen to make sure history doesn’t repeat itself.