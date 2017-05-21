Leicester end their campaign with 1-1 draw against Bournemouth

Jamie Vardy rescued a point for Leicester as the outgoing champions ended their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth.

The England striker netted his 16th goal of the season as last term's Premier League title winners finished 12th after a turbulent year.

Junior Stanislas opened the scoring for Bournemouth after just 57 seconds but the Cherries could not hang on and they needed Ryan Allsop to again deny Vardy, who also had a goal disallowed for offside.

The draw sealed ninth place for Bournemouth - their highest league position in their 118-year history.

Leicester's attention now turns to resolving the future of manager Craig Shakespeare, with talks expected this week over whether he will stay as boss beyond June.

Shakespeare signed a deal until the end of the season when he replaced Claudio Ranieri, who was sacked with the Foxes in relegation danger, in February.

Owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha offered no hints over their plans in an interview in the club's programme, but he will at least be heartened by Leicester's fightback after conceding so early.

Shakespeare wanted a response following Thursday's 6-1 thumping by Tottenham but was left shell-shocked after just 57 seconds when Bournemouth took the lead.

Lys Mousset turned Christian Fuchs inside out to burst into the area and continued his run after Ryan Fraser was taken out by Danny Simpson.

The 21-year-old's shot then deflected into the path of Stanislas to tap in from 10 yards for his third goal in three games.

There was little instant response from Leicester, with Bournemouth content to keep the ball which forced the Foxes to chase shadows.

But the Cherries' dominance was not rewarded with another goal, although Dan Gosling's 25-yard drive drew a flying save out of Kasper Schmeichel after 25 minutes.

Mousset fired at Schmeichel as Bournemouth continued to dominate, although Allsop was finally called into action, saving Riyad Mahrez's effort nine minutes before half-time.

It woke subdued Leicester up and they almost grabbed a leveller five minutes before the break when Yohan Benalouane's shot deflected just wide and Islam Slimani nodded the resulting corner across goal.

Allsop then claimed the ball after it hit Gosing as Leicester finally got going and they made their growing momentum count six minutes after the break.

Vardy won the ball in midfield and laid it to Ben Chilwell, who crossed for Slimani to nod back for Vardy - who had continued his run - to bundle in at the far post.

The England man was then denied a second on the hour by the offside flag after stabbing in from close range as Leicester continued their improvement.

Gone was Bournemouth's cool and Vardy had come alive, with Allsop needing to get a firm hand on his low 66th-minute effort before turning his header over.

The Cherries had wilted in the second half and were left hanging on, and Slimani missed a glorious chance with five minutes left, heading Mahrez's free-kick wide with the goal gaping.