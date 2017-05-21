Leicester City's ground staff completely outdid themselves with their pitch design against Bournemouth

Leicester City’s ground staff have made a bit of a name for themselves with some brilliant pitch designs and the last one from their time as Premier League champions is something to remember.

Going into their final game of the 2016/17 season against Bournemouth, with both teams safe from relegation, the ground staff had some fun with the pitch by the look of it.

Leicester's final game as PL champions and it's pitch perfect.

Yep, that’s a giant image of the club’s crest right in the middle of the pitch – splendid.

Leicester have endured a difficult campaign as defending Premier League champions, with a relegation battle only thwarted after Craig Shakespeare took charge at the club.

With Chelsea taking back the title after the Foxes took it from them, their time in the limelight has come to an end.

While their title-winning form is over, their world-class pitch designs continue to amaze.

Manchester United won Premier League Grounds Team of the Season this year – we don’t see a giant club crest in the middle of their pitch though.
