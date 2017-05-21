Leicester City's ground staff completely outdid themselves with their pitch design against Bournemouth

Leicester City’s ground staff have made a bit of a name for themselves with some brilliant pitch designs and the last one from their time as Premier League champions is something to remember.

Going into their final game of the 2016/17 season against Bournemouth, with both teams safe from relegation, the ground staff had some fun with the pitch by the look of it.

Leicester's final game as PL champions and it's pitch perfect. A post shared by Gary Lineker (@garylineker) on May 21, 2017 at 5:51am PDT

Yep, that’s a giant image of the club’s crest right in the middle of the pitch – splendid.

Leicester have endured a difficult campaign as defending Premier League champions, with a relegation battle only thwarted after Craig Shakespeare took charge at the club.

It’s our final game of the 2016/17 season! 🦊



Let’s get 3️⃣points, City! #LeiBou pic.twitter.com/KCR7kp19wn — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 21, 2017

With Chelsea taking back the title after the Foxes took it from them, their time in the limelight has come to an end.

The Premier League trophy has arrived at Stamford Bridge.



Chelsea will lift it after their final league game of the season vs. Sunderland. pic.twitter.com/eGrYVr6WUm — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) May 21, 2017

While their title-winning form is over, their world-class pitch designs continue to amaze.

@GaryLineker How the heck do they do that?! 🤔 — Carolyn O'Connor (@cazzioc) May 21, 2017

Manchester United won Premier League Grounds Team of the Season this year – we don’t see a giant club crest in the middle of their pitch though.