Leicester City's Champions League dreams are over but fans can't stop talking about this fashion faux pas

Back to Sport Home

Leicester City’s dreams of reaching the Champions League semi finals were crushed at the King Power Stadium after a 2-1 defeat on aggregate to Atletico Madrid.

Atletico delivered the first blow after 26 minutes with a header from Saul, and while a win seemed almost impossible for the Foxes, hope was temporarily restored after a second-half equaliser from Vardy.

But the Foxes were not able to find the net again and as heart-breaking as their departure was, viewers couldn’t help but notice something a little odd about their players…

Mahrez
(Nick Potts/PA)

…Something so shocking it had some wondering whether it contributed to the team’s demise.

Yep, a few of Craig Shakespeare’s men (not mentioning any names but Mahrez, Okazaki and Ndidi) were spotted wearing gloves on the pitch – a fashion faux pas that did not go down well with supporters.

Meanwhile at the Bernabeu Stadium, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich’s tie went to extra time before the hosts emerged 6-3 aggregate winners.

KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Atletico Madrid, BT Champions League, Football, Leicester City, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport