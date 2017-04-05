Leeds defender Liam Cooper hit with six-game ban

Leeds defender Liam Cooper has been handed a six-match ban by the Football Association.

The 25-year-old was charged with violent conduct following an incident in Leeds' 1-0 Sky Bet Championship defeat at Reading on Saturday.

TV footage appeared to show Cooper catch Reading substitute Reece Oxford on the side of the head as he lay on the floor and the FA have now acted.

Better quality footage of that Liam Cooper stamp on Reese Oxford from the weekend @EFL #readingfc #lufc https://t.co/JGksV521XV — Alex Butler (@ATeeButler) April 3, 2017

Cooper served the first match of his suspension in the 2-0 loss to Brentford on Tuesday night, meaning he will not be available until the last match of the regular season at Wigan.

The incident was not seen by the match officials and while Cooper accepted the charge of violent conduct the FA felt a standard punishment would be insufficient.

An FA statement read: "Leeds United's Liam Cooper will serve a six-match suspension with immediate effect, following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing.

"The defender was charged with violent conduct in relation to an incident in or around the 74th minute of the game against Reading on Saturday [1 April 2017] which was not seen by the match officials at the time but caught on video.

"Furthermore, the FA claimed that the standard punishment which would otherwise apply for the misconduct committed would be 'clearly insufficient'.

"The player accepted the charge but denied the claim. However, that matter was found proven and his total suspension of six matches includes the standard one additional match for it being his second dismissal of this season."

Cooper's ban means he will miss Saturday's visit of Preston and sit out games against Newcastle, Wolves, Burton and Norwich as Leeds aim to secure a play-off place.