Lee Westwood in shock split from manager Andrew 'Chubby' Chandler

One of the longest relationships in golf has come to a shock end with Lee Westwood leaving International Sports Management and his manager Andrew 'Chubby' Chandler.

Chandler confirmed to Press Association Sport that Westwood has "decided to go down a different path" after 24 years together, during which time Westwood reached number one in the world and won more than 40 tournaments worldwide.

Lee Westwood

Along with Darren Clarke, Westwood was one of Chandler's first signings after the former European Tour player founded his agency in 1989, with all three becoming close friends.

Chandler's stable currently includes the likes of Clarke, Danny Willett and Louis Oosthuizen, while he also represents England cricketers Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad.

Westwood finished second behind Willett in the Masters last year and was one of Clarke's three wild cards for the Ryder Cup, but lost all three of his matches as Europe lost 17-11 at Hazeltine.

The 44-year-old has expressed an interest in becoming Ryder Cup captain in 2020, when the biennial contest will be held at Whistling Straits.