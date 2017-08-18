Lee Keegan expected to be named in Mayo's starting fiftenn

Lee Keegan is expected to be back in the starting 15 when Mayo name their team for Sunday's All Ireland SFC semi final against Kerry at Croke Park.

The 2016 Footballer of the Year was named man of the match in the Westerners quarter-final draw with Roscommon.

He sat out the reply due to a foot injury, but is said to have returned to full fitness.

Kerry are also set to name their team today.

It will be the first time the sides have met in the Championship since 2014.

The Kingdom won a dramatic replay at the Gaelic Grounds.

Kerry boss Eamonn Fitzmaurice has said that history could have an impact.