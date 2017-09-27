Lee Keegan, Cormac Costello and Eoghan O’Gara escape sanctions over All-Ireland final incidents

The GAA have decided not to punish Lee Keegan for his actions in the closing stages of Mayo’s one-point loss to Dublin in the All-Ireland Football final.

Keegan appeared to remove the GPS tracking unit from his jersey in the 75th minute before lobbing it in the path of Dean Rock as he slotted over the free that clinched the win for Dublin.

The Irish Independent report that the Central Competition Controls Committee have concluded their review of the game and will not be taking action against the 2016 Football of the Year.

The lack of clear and conclusive footage and the issues surrounding what rule may have been broken are listed as the reasons why the GAA disciplinary body decided not take any action.

Dean Rock of Dublin prepares to take the winning kick from a free late in the All-Ireland Football final, as Lee Keegan of Mayo walks by. Pic: Sportsfile

Cormac Costello and Eoghan O’Gara have also escaped sanction for separate incidents in the 1-17 to 1-16 win.

Video footage showed Costello throwing the Mayo keeper David Clarke’s kicking tee behind the goal.

O’Gara's hand appeared to make contact with Colm Boyle’s face during a first-half flash point.

Having reviewed both incidents with the available footage the CCCC opted not to pursue either matter any further.