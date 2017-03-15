LeBron James leads Cleveland Cavaliers with 52nd double-triple of career

LeBron James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 128-96 win over the Detroit Pistons in the NBA.

James fired the 52nd triple-double of his illustrious career, consisting of 16 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists, while Kyrie Irving top scored with 26 points.

LeBron James records his 10th triple-double of the season (16p/11r/12a) as the @cavs lead Detroit in the 4Q. #FanNight pic.twitter.com/J1fX68K6hD — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 15, 2017

Stephen Curry scored a fitting 29 points to mark his 29th birthday, helping the Golden State Warriors to a testing 106-104 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Curry top scored as the Warriors outscored their opponents 28-14 in the final quarter to end a three-game losing streak.

Russell Westbrook's remarkable season continued as he recorded his 33rd triple-double in Oklahoma City Thunder's 122-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

The New York Knicks overcame the Indiana Pacers 87-81 while the Portland Trail Blazers were beaten 100-77 by the New Orleans Pelicans.