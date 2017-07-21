League of Ireland roundup: St Pat's out of relegation zone

Galway have won tonight's basement clash against Drogheda in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Gavan Holohan got a hat-trick as Shane Keegan's side beat their relegation rivals 4-1 at Eamonn Deacy Park.

St Pat's are out of the relegation zone after a comeback 3-1 home win against Bray.

Gary McCabe put Bray ahead at Richmond Park before second half goals from Conan Byrne, Josh O'Hanlon and Christy Fagan gave Pat's all three points.

Barry McNamee got the winner as Derry got a 1-0 victory at Bohemians to move up to third.

Waterford have opened a nine-point gap at the top of the First Division.

Shane O'Connor scored twice in their 4-nil win against title rivals Cobh at the RSC.

Georgie Kelly grabbed a hat-trick in UCD's 4-nil victory against Athlone Town.

Longford won 2-1 at basement side Wexford while Jack Watson got an injury time winner as Cabinteely beat Shelbourne 1-nil.