League of Ireland round-up: Here's what happened on the opening night
It's the opening night of the new League of Ireland season.
Dundalk have made a winning start to the defence of their Premier Division title.
Robbie Benson and Ciaran Kilduff were on target as Stephen Kenny's side beat Shamrock Rovers 2-1 at Oriel Park.
Graham Burke pulled one back for Rovers before being sent off.
Seanie Maguire scored as Cork got a 1-0 victory at Finn Harps.
Massive queues outside Market's Field. Game kicks off in 15. @LimerickFCie @sligorovers #LOI pic.twitter.com/nCVgovlZfr— Daniel Kelly (@IsMiseDaniel) February 24, 2017
Limerick's first match back in the top-flight ended in a 5-1 win over Sligo Rovers with Brazilian striker Rodrigo Tosi getting a hat-trick.
Derry won 4-1 at Bohemians, Bray beat St Pat's 2-1 and Drogheda won 1-0 at Galway.
In the First Division, UCD won 1-0 at their neighbours Cabinteely while it finished scoreless between Shels and Longford.
The scene here in the Athlone Town stadium: pic.twitter.com/TxTtYOn8px— Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) February 24, 2017
Athlone have beaten Waterford 1-0 in a game that started late due to floodlight issues.
