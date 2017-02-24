League of Ireland round-up: Here's what happened on the opening night

It's the opening night of the new League of Ireland season.

Dundalk have made a winning start to the defence of their Premier Division title.

Robbie Benson and Ciaran Kilduff were on target as Stephen Kenny's side beat Shamrock Rovers 2-1 at Oriel Park.

Graham Burke pulled one back for Rovers before being sent off.

Seanie Maguire scored as Cork got a 1-0 victory at Finn Harps.

Limerick's first match back in the top-flight ended in a 5-1 win over Sligo Rovers with Brazilian striker Rodrigo Tosi getting a hat-trick.

Derry won 4-1 at Bohemians, Bray beat St Pat's 2-1 and Drogheda won 1-0 at Galway.

In the First Division, UCD won 1-0 at their neighbours Cabinteely while it finished scoreless between Shels and Longford.

The scene here in the Athlone Town stadium: pic.twitter.com/TxTtYOn8px — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) February 24, 2017

Athlone have beaten Waterford 1-0 in a game that started late due to floodlight issues.