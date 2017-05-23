League of Ireland round-up: Dundalk held to a scoreless draw by Derry City
23/05/2017 - 21:34:01Back to Sport Home
Dundalk have dropped two more points in their pursuit of leaders Cork City in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.
The 3-in-a-row champions were held to a scoreless draw by Derry City at Oriel Park.
Dundalk are now 15-points adrift of Cork at the top of the table.
Third placed Bray were also held to a scoreless draw by a Drogheda side that move off the bottom to eighth with that point.
While a late Dano Byrne own goal saw Limerick pick up a 2-1 win at Bohemians.
Bohs ended the game with ten men following the injury time dismissal of Dylan Hayes.
Join the conversation - comment here