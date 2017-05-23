League of Ireland round-up: Dundalk held to a scoreless draw by Derry City

Dundalk have dropped two more points in their pursuit of leaders Cork City in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

The 3-in-a-row champions were held to a scoreless draw by Derry City at Oriel Park.

Dundalk are now 15-points adrift of Cork at the top of the table.

Third placed Bray were also held to a scoreless draw by a Drogheda side that move off the bottom to eighth with that point.

While a late Dano Byrne own goal saw Limerick pick up a 2-1 win at Bohemians.

Bohs ended the game with ten men following the injury time dismissal of Dylan Hayes.