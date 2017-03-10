League of Ireland round-up: Cork City and Dundalk keep on winning

Dundalk made it three wins from three thanks to Patrick McEleney's first half strike against Limerick.

Only goal difference keeps The Lilywhites in second.

Bray Wanderers will leave Dublin disappointed after going two-up against Bohemians. Bohs came back to win 3-2 with goals from Daniel Corcoran (2) and Keith Ward.

Pure passion! Keith Ward of Bohemians celebrates after scoring his sides second goal against Bray Wanderers. pic.twitter.com/ClQn4FETxZ — Sportsfile (@sportsfile) March 10, 2017

At the bottom half the table, St Pat's and Sligo had to settle for a draw, with both sides picking up their first point of the campaign.

In the 8 o'clock kick-offs, Cork City moved ahead of Dundalk in the table thanks to goal difference and a 4-1 win over Drogheda.

Last season's top scorer Sean Maguire was first to put the ball in the net, before Stephen Ellott equalised but Gearoid Morrissey, Karl Sheppard and Conor Ellis ensured City took the points home.

A fine finish from Karl Sheppard puts @CorkCityFC 3-1 up at United Park. #DROvCORK https://t.co/PqSujXTWoG — eirSport (@eirSport) March 10, 2017

Shamrock Rovers had been hoping to match the league leaders pace but suffered a 1-0 loss to Derry.

Ryan McBride's goal moves the Candystripes to 3rd.

In tonight's other game, Galway secured a 1-1 draw against Finn Harps.