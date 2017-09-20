League Cup wrap: All too easy for Chelsea, Man Utd and Everton

Chelsea and Manchester United were the dominant teams as they were among the five Premier League sides to advance to the fourth round of Carabao Cup tonight.

Michy Batshuayi scored a hat-trick as Chelsea provided a glimpse of the future with a 5-1 rout of Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.

Kenedy and the impressive Charly Musonda were also on target and Tendayi Darikwa scored a late consolation for Forest as the Premier League champions advanced to the fourth round with ease.

The Blues fielded plenty of youth with Ethan Ampadu becoming the first player born this millennium to make a senior Chelsea appearance.

Marcus Rashford grabbed the headlines for Manchester United as his double helped Jose Mourinho's side to a 4-1 over Burton Albion.

Rashford had United two up within 20 minutes before goals from Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial either side of half time secured passage to the next round. Lloyd Dyer managed a 90th minute consolation goal for Burton.

The blue side of Manchester faced a tougher test, as City survived a scare against West Brom.

Leroy Sane scored twice for the Citizens with Claudio Yacob netting for West Brom. Hal Robson-Kanu hit the post in injury time as the Baggies went down 2-1.

Arsenal made heavy weather of seeing off Doncaster to reach the fourth round with Theo Walcott scoring the only goal on a night where the returning Jack Wilshere stood out for the Gunners.

Wilshere made his first Arsenal start in 493 days, with Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud also starting in a comfortable but unspectacular 1-0 win.

Everton ended a miserable run of form with a 3-0 win over Sunderland.

England Under-21 forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin was the star, scoring twice for the Toffees, with Oumar Niasse also getting on the score sheet.