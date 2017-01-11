League Cup: Southampton's victory sets up a juicy second-leg at Anfield

Southampton shut out a Premier League team in the League Cup yet again as they beat Liverpool 1-0 at home.

Nathan Redmond’s first goal since October came in the 20th minute, and he could have had two or three more, with a late chipped effort bouncing agonisingly back off the crossbar.

Man-of-the-match Redmond, 22, said after the game “I should have had four today … We got the clean sheet and the win so we take that on to the next game.”

0 - Liverpool have failed to score in consecutive matches (all comps) under Jurgen Klopp for the first time since Feb 2016 (3 games). Blank. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 11, 2017

Liverpool were insipid throughout and failed to create with their usual electric regularity.

A rather bizarre moment came late on in the game, where Daniel Sturridge read a handwritten note from Jurgen Klopp when the match was live.

Liverpool players reading that note like... pic.twitter.com/DIqB1ztj9P — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) January 11, 2017

There was good news for the boys from Merseyside, however, in the shape of a fit-again Philippe Coutinho, who was injured in late November.

The note sent onto the pitch for Liverpool... pic.twitter.com/kTy7tOdAp8 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 11, 2017

Jurgen Klopp said after the game: “We were not compact enough. We made the wrong decisions, that’s how it is.

“They had the bigger chances … it’s a deserved win tonight for Southampton, but it’s only half-time so, all good.”

Southampton now travel to Anfield on January 25 as they look to make their way to Wembley for the final.