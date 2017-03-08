Laurent Koscielny sort of progressed to the Champions League quarter-finals by himself

Arsenal fans may have suffered another gruelling 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich, their third in two seasons, but one player astonishingly came out of the game with some credit.

As a member of the defence that conceded 10 goals in two games, you might think it surprising that Laurent Koscielny is singled out for praise, but he actually came away with a positive goal difference.

Thought we were excellent tonight & the best team in both legs whilst Koscielny was on the pitch



2-1 up on aggregate for that period#COYG pic.twitter.com/kTkB9c9VBB — Chris (@TheArsenalChris) March 7, 2017

Having gone off injured in the first leg at 1-1, and been sent off in the return leg with the score 1-0 to Arsenal, Koscielny, somehow, came away a 2-1 winner (if you see where we’re coming from…)

Koscielny vs Bayern? Koscielny won 2-1. — Sir Jenkinson (@theEpicGooner) March 7, 2017

Arsenal vs. Bayern.



With Koscielny on the pitch: 102 mins, 1 goals conceded.



Without Koscielny on the pitch: 78 mins, 9 goals conceded. pic.twitter.com/ddqAwZtE3E — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 7, 2017

The France defender was only on the pitch for 10% of the goals his team conceded – was he to blame in any way for the Gunners’ performance then?

With Koscielny on the pitch — 1 goal conceded.



Without Koscielny on the pitch — 9 goals conceded.



Can’t just rely on one player. — Renato (@th14Renato) March 7, 2017

Good luck to Koscielny in the Quarter Finals. Good 2-1 win for him. — Paddy (@VieiraPaddy) March 7, 2017

You could have seen it coming after the first leg.

Never seen one moment affect a game as much Koscielny going off.



Apart from that time 3 weeks ago, when Koscielny also went off. — Calum (@CalArsenal) March 7, 2017

When the ref sent Koscielny off the correct play was to just walk off the field in protest and take the 3-0 loss. — boro knows best (@GreggAFC) March 7, 2017

Not everyone was convinced though.

Arsenal fans will use this to show how good Koscielny is...

He gave away a pen and got sent off lads — Dan G (@False_CB) March 7, 2017

We look forward to seeing who he gets in the quarter-final draw.