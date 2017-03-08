Laurent Koscielny sort of progressed to the Champions League quarter-finals by himself

Back to Sport Home

Arsenal fans may have suffered another gruelling 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich, their third in two seasons, but one player astonishingly came out of the game with some credit.

As a member of the defence that conceded 10 goals in two games, you might think it surprising that Laurent Koscielny is singled out for praise, but he actually came away with a positive goal difference.

Having gone off injured in the first leg at 1-1, and been sent off in the return leg with the score 1-0 to Arsenal, Koscielny, somehow, came away a 2-1 winner (if you see where we’re coming from…)

The France defender was only on the pitch for 10% of the goals his team conceded – was he to blame in any way for the Gunners’ performance then?

You could have seen it coming after the first leg.

Not everyone was convinced though.

We look forward to seeing who he gets in the quarter-final draw.
KEYWORDS: SBTV, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Champions League, Football, last 16, Laurent Koscielny

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport