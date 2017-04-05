Latest: Women's team encouraged by new FAI talks offer

Update 3pm: The Irish Senior Women’s Team and the FAI are to meet in Dublin this evening for talks aimed at resolving the dispute which threatens next Monday’s friendly game against Slovakia, writes Liam Mackey.

In what is being interpreted as a significant move, the FAI this morning wrote to invite the players and, crucially, “their representatives”, to take part in mediated discussions.

The players’ have insisted on the PFAI representing them in any talks with the governing body but, until this morning, the FAI had refused to engage with the Irish footballers’ union in relation to the dispute.

SIPTU Services Division Organiser, Ethel Buckley, said: “Members of the team and their PFAI and SIPTU representatives will attend a meeting with a mediator to discuss the issues in this dispute, this evening at 6.00 p.m. It is our understanding that representatives of the FAI will also be meeting with the mediator.

“The players and their representatives are encouraged by a communication sent to team members today by the FAI inviting them to attend the mediation process along with their representatives.”

However, pending the outcome of the talks, the team will not be taking part in a scheduled training session today which was meant to mark the beginning of their build-up to the Slovakia game.

PFAI Player Executive, Ollie Cahill, said: “At a team meeting, the members of the Women’s National Team decided that they are unfortunately unable to attend today's training camp.The players have not taken this decision lightly. The players wish to make clear that they simply want the FAI to respect their right to choose their own representatives and have all the outstanding issues which are affecting their ability to achieve their maximum potential for their country resolved in a swift, amicable and professional manner.”

At an explosive press conference in Dublin yesterday, the players went public with a number of deep-seated grievances about their treatment by the FAI over a number of years and had made it clear that they considered that all options – including strike action – were on the table.

But before any of the issues involved could be addressed in discussions with the FAI, the team had emphasised that they wanted to be represented by the footballers’ union, the PFAI. This morning, international Karen Duggan told RTE that this was “the crux of the issue.”

Meanwhile, at a meeting in private session of the Oireachtas Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport, it was agreed that FAI Chief Executive John Delaney and top Association officials would be called before the committee next Wednesday, if the issues which the international women's team exposed yesterday were not resolved today. An invitation would also be extended to the PFAI and the players if they wished to take it up.

Mick Barry TD, the Solidarity representative on the committee said: "I think the vast majority of people would agree with me that the FAI's treatment of the team is nothing short of a disgrace. It shows an utter lack of respect for the players and helps to drive gender-based inequality in sport. What message does this send down to young women and girls playing at grassroots level if those at the top of the profession are treated in such a way?

"The FAI receives millions of Euro in funding from public money. This is to help develop soccer in the country at all levels from the grassroots up which is correct and we have no desire to see this end, but with that it should be expected that players at all levels both male and female are treated with dignity and that the FAI promotes equality in sport."

The talks, facilitated by an agreed mediator, are expected to begin this evening at tea time but, pending the outcome, the team will not be taking part in a scheduled training session today which was meant to mark the beginning of their build-up to the Slovakia game.

But before any of the issues involved could be addressed in discussions with the FAI, however, the team emphasised that they wanted to be represented by the footballers’ union, the PFAI. This morning, international Karen Duggan told RTÉ that this was “the crux of the issue.”

Meanwhile it has been announced that the FAI is to be called before an Oireachtas committee next week if the complaints are not resolved today

At a meeting in private session of the Oireachtas Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport this morning it was agreed that John Delaney and top FAI officials would be called before the committee next Wednesday if the issues which the international women's team exposed yesterday were not resolved today.

An invitation would also be extended to the Professional Footballers Association of Ireland and the players if they wished to take it up.

Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger has submitted a request that the issue be discussed during Topical Issues today.

Earlier: Stuart Gilhooly, who works as a solicitor for the Professional Footballers Association, Ireland (PFAI), has said he is hopeful that the women’s senior international match against Slovakia will go ahead.

Mr Gilhooly and members of the Irish women’s senior squad held a press conference at Liberty Hall in Dublin yesterday.

They made public long-running issues with the FAI, including match fees, the lack of remuneration for loss of earnings for part-time players and access to nutritionists and gym facilities.

This morning the squad said they will not attend a FAI training camp scheduled for this afternoon in Dublin.

PFA Ireland Player Executive, Ollie Cahill, said: “At a team meeting the members of the Women’s National Team decided that they are unfortunately unable to attend today’s training camp.

“The players have not taken this decision lightly. The players wish to make clear that they simply want the FAI to respect their right to choose their own representatives and have all the outstanding issues which are affecting their ability to achieve their maximum potential for their country resolved in a swift, amicable and professional manner.”

SIPTU division organiser, Ethel Buckley, said: “Members of the team and their PFA Ireland and SIPTU representatives will attend a meeting with a mediator to discuss the issues in this dispute, this evening at 6.00 p.m. It is our understanding that representatives of the FAI will also be meeting with the mediator.

“The players and their representatives are encouraged by a communication sent to team members today by the FAI inviting them to attend the mediation process along with their representatives.”

Speaking on Today with Sean O’Rourke, Mr Gilhooly said the women’s team had been seeking ’basic human rights’ for two years but had gotten nowhere until they took this action.

Mr Gilhooly said that the team were not looking for much.

“If you want to grow the women’s game, you have to put money into it,” he said. “You have to take it seriously.

“Again, no one is suggesting that the women should get the same match fee as the men. They’ve never looked for that.”

One of their requests was that there be wi-fi in the hotels where they stayed while on international duty.

Mr Gilhooly explained that they were looking for internet access so they could work while they represented their country, not for entertainment purposes.

Noel King, a former manager of the Irish women’s team, appeared to dismiss that issue when he spoke on RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland.

Former manager Noel King describes comments by a solicitor representing the Ireland women's team as "outrageous" and "completely wrong" pic.twitter.com/Q8jNjCBLy0 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) April 5, 2017

“If the wi-fi doesn’t work in a hotel, that impacts on the staff just as much as the players. We all want top wi-fi, we all want the top hotels.”

Mr King came out swinging in defence of the FAI’s treatment of the women’s team and accused Mr Gilhooly of making “outrageous” claims.

“That is outrageous. It is absolutely completely wrong. For that man to say that, it really throws it in my face and all the people who worked with us to try to get the women’s game up to where it is today.”

He added: “In fact, the senior women would probably, arguably, have more input internationally given that they have eight friendlies this year.”

Noel King's comments on Morning Ireland, dear god — Sinéad Kissane (@sineadkissane) April 5, 2017

Noel King making a matters worse on @morningireland — Kieran Devaney (@dualstarhero) April 5, 2017

Mr Gilhooly pointed out that the men do get paid for matches by the FAI but many of the women lose money by participating in trips.

The women were seeking, he said, a €300 fee per match.

“They’re simply looking for a reasonable sum and to be reimbursed, if they’re not professionals, for any loss of earnings they have.

“Some of the players tell us they could lose as much as €5000 - €7000 per year as a result of playing for their country - how can that be right?"

Mr Cahill said the players appreciated the support they had received since the press conference.

“The players would also like to thank the public and the global football community for the overwhelming level of support they have received in the past 24 hours. Messages of support have come in to the team from around the world and these have been greatly appreciated by the players.”