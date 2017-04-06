Latest: SIPTU praises 'bravery and commitment' of women's team following 'landmark agreement'

Update 10.10am: SIPTU has welcomed the agreement reached between the women’s national football team and the FAI, following nine hours of mediated talks which concluded shortly after 4am.

A confidentiality agreement prevents the parties discussing what was agreed but a representative of the players said they were satisfied with the deal.

SIPTU division organiser, Ethel Buckley, said: “This landmark agreement was only possible due to the organisation, bravery and commitment of the national team players.

“Their courageous action in publicly outlining their concerns provided their union representatives with a solid foundation from which to engage with the FAI and find a just resolution to this dispute.

“The events of the past two days’ amount to a short, sharp and successful campaign to advance the rights of women in sport. They are also a reminder that in any area of modern Irish society women should never accept being treated as second class citizens.”

PFA Ireland Player Executive, Ollie Cahill, said: “The PFA Ireland is pleased that following lengthy negotiations through the night a comprehensive agreement has been reached which addresses all of the issues raised.

“The PFAI would like to thank SIPTU who stood by us and guided us throughout this dispute. We would also like to thank the public for getting behind our union and supporting these inspirational women and we now look forward to these players taking women’s football in Ireland to the next level.”

Update: 7.30am: Speaking on Morning Ireland PFAI solicitor Stewart Gilhooly said he could not get into specifics of the agreement due to a confidentiality agreement, but the players did get what they wanted.

Mr Gilhooly said there was a large degree of satisfaction among the woman and the sides had reached a fair compromise.

The solicitor said they sorted out the big ticket issues and with regard the circumstances surrounding the players having to change in airport toilets in order to hand back tracksuits, Mr Gilhooly said we won't see that again.

Mr Gilhooly said there was a remarkable display of unity from the players with relation to finding a solution to the issues and ongoing talks would be continued, in the future, in order to prevent such events occuring again.

Earlier: The Senior Women's National Football team have concluded successful talks with the Football Assocation of Ireland.

A statement from the Football Association of Ireland said that, following mediation talks, the players have confirmed they will return to training today in preparation for their international friendly match against Slovakia on Monday night.

According to the FAI all "issues to be addressed" as outlined by the players were successfully resolved.

The FAI said it was glad both sides reached a common agreement "which allowed both parties to move forward as one in the best interests of Irish football."