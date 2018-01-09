Latest: Peter Beardsley to take period of leave during club investigation

Update 5.49pm: Newcastle Under-23s coach Peter Beardsley is to take a period of leave while the club conducts an investigation into allegations of bullying and racism made against him.

The move was confirmed in a statement issued by the Magpies on Tuesday afternoon.

It said: "After discussions with Peter Beardsley this morning, it has been agreed that he will take a period of leave, to commence immediately, whilst the club conducts its investigation into allegations made against him.

"It would be inappropriate for the club to comment further until the conclusion of this investigation."

Earlier:Peter Beardsley summoned to St James' Park again amid bullying and racism allegations

Newcastle Under-23s coach Peter Beardsley was summoned to St James' Park once again today as an investigation over allegations of bullying and racism continued.

It is understood that Beardsley reported to the club's training headquarters in Benton as usual, but was then asked to head to the stadium, where he attended a meeting with managing director Lee Charnley and head of safeguarding Steve Swinyard yesterday.

Newcastle have not commented on the issue and it is not yet known whether the former Magpies and England star will continue to work with the club's academy players while the probe is ongoing.

It is understood those who have accused Beardsley will be interviewed later this week.

It emerged at the weekend that 22-year-old winger Yasin Ben El-Mhanni had made a formal complaint, backed by statements from team-mates, and the investigation has broadened since.

Beardsley and former academy director Kenny Wharton were cleared of bullying by a Premier League inquiry back in 2003.

- ​PA