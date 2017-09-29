Latest: Paul O'Donovan makes it TWO GOLDS for Skibbereen and Ireland

By Stephen Barry

Update 5.42pm: Paul O'Donovan was held aloft by the second and third placed finishers as he received his second consecutive World Championship gold medal.

O'Donovan saluted the Irish crowd before a second rendition of Amhrán na bhFiann was played at the Florida venue.

Update 5.40pm: Denise Walsh has finished in last place in the A final of the lightweight women's single sculls.

Having won her semi-final yesterday, Walsh was tailed off to finish sixth overall in a time of 07:49.27.

Update 5.31pm: Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll have received their gold medals after their victory in the lightweight men's pair.

Update 5.23pm: Paul O'Donovan has made it two gold medals for Skibbereen and Ireland at the World Rowing Championships.

O'Donovan successfully defended his lightweight men's single sculls world crown in taking a remarkable second gold for Ireland in the space of 15 minutes.

O'Donovan won in six minutes and 48.87 seconds, comfortably beating fast-finishing New Zealander Matthew Dunham by over three seconds.

Original story: Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll have won gold in the lightweight men's pair at the World Rowing Championships in Florida, writes Stephen Barry.

The Skibbereen duo beat the Italian crew by a length having lead from early in the race.

They won the race in a time of 06:32.42, almost two seconds clear of the Italians, with Brazil in third place.

Earlier Sanita Puspure was edged into second place in the women's single sculls semi-final.

Puspure was beaten by Swiss rower Jeannine Gmelin by a mere three-hundreths of a second but qualified for Sunday's final with room to spare.
