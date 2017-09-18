Latest: Over 30,000 fans celebrate Dublin's historic three-in-a-row

Update 10.12pm: A crowd of over 30,000 people turned up in Smithfield tonight to celebrate Dublin's third All-Ireland Senior title in a row, writes Cóilín Duffy.

Supporters gathered from early evening to catch a glimpse of their heroes, with the Sam Maguire Cup yet again on stage, as a first three-in-a-row of All-Ireland title's for Dublin since the 1920s was celebrated.

The music wasn't just provided by the band on stage, with star forward Kevin McManamon giving a few bars of 'Dublin in the Rare Aul Times' while selector Shane O'Hanlon was coaxed into a verse of 'Oró Sé Do Bheatha Abhaile'.

Thousands of Dublin fans flock to Smithfield to welcome the All-Ireland Football champions pic.twitter.com/lc9VSNPZXF — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) September 18, 2017

Record breaking captain Stephen Cluxton, who has now skippered the Dubs to four separate Senior crowns says it was special to lift Sam again.

“It's a treasured moment,” he said.

“They are just fantastic guys to play with. Any one of these guys could be lifting Sam because they are all leaders, each and every one of them.

“They are fantastic ambassadors for their club and for their sport and their friends and families and I am just absolutely thrilled. They are gentlemen!”

When asked if he always believed that Dublin would get across the line yesterday, the answer straight to the point.

“Yes, absolutely, with these guys behind me, absolutely, ” he said.

“We walked into the game fully prepared and I don't think there was any nerves from any of the guys because they were absolutely ready to go.”

Cluxton was keen to spare a thought for a gallant Mayo side.

“The preparation they put in, and to only win by a point shows how good Mayo were.

“I think that is lost with the season they have had. These guys have put their backs into three weeks of preparation.

“I'd just have to say hats off to Mayo for providing such a strong opposition for us.”

Manager Jim Gavin says it was super to be back in front of thousands of adoring fans with the Sam Maguire Cup.

“It's great to be here tonight on an historic occasion, but any time we get the opportunity to give something back, and to celebrate and really to share with our fantastic supporters, who have been great all season, ” he said.

“When the boys needed it in the last 15 minutes yesterday, we could hear it from the Hogan Stand side – the big roar that came around.

“The players are so appreciative, and we just want to say a big thanks to all the boys and girls, and all the Mums and Dads who are here tonight.”

The praise wasn't just reserved for the players and management, but also those working hard in the background such as media liaison Seamus McCormack was given a rapturous applause.

From Smithfield, the Dublin players have moved onto Parnells GAA Club tonight, the home club of Cluxton where the celebrations are set to continue long into the night.

Meanwhile, the vanquished Mayo side arrived home to a rapturous welcome in Castlebar this evening.

Thousands turned out at Elvery's MacHale Park, to get behind their players, who came so close yesterday for the second year in a row.

Thousands turned out in Castlebar today to welcome home beaten All-Ireland finalists Mayo @patmcgrath pic.twitter.com/vgjVSZrEeM — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) September 18, 2017

Earlier:

Dublin's victorious footballers have received a hero's welcome in the city tonight.

The three-in-a-row winning team are holding their homecoming celebrations in a packed Smithfield Square.

The Dubs are three-in-a-row winners for the first time since the 1920s after their victory over Mayo yesterday.

Dublin star Bernard Brogan said it is a very special night for the Dubs.

"Tonight, the crowd here at Smithfield is phenomenal," he said.

"It just shows what it means to Dublin people. I know we've been lucky, we've been blessed to win the last couple of years, but this year is a special one for Dublin people, and they're supporting in their numbers tonight."

Johnny Cooper's been expressing his gratitude for the fans all the way through their campaign.

"Yeah, very special, I don't think it's sunk in with any of us, or certainly not me anyway," he said.

"It'll probably take a while, maybe in a couple of years actually resonate as to what's actually going on here.

"But I suppose we take it all in our stride and we're trying to give a bit of thanks back to the people who supported us I suppose and give us that bit of edge at different games throughout the year.

"So yeah, really happy to be here."