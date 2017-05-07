Latest: O’Donovan brothers narrowly miss out on medal in Belgrade

Update 10.31am: Irish brothers Paul and Gary O’Donovan could not add to Ireland's medal haul at the 2017 World Rowing Cup in Belgrade this morning.

The Lisheen pair finished in fourth place in the final of the Lightweight Men's Double Sculls, with a time of 6:27.120 - less than a second behind third-placed Poland who finished on 6:26.63.

Library pic

Earlier:

The team of Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll have won the first medal of the 2017 World Rowing Cup today.

The pair beat Russia and 2015 World Champions Great Britain on the way to their gold medals in Belgrade, Serbia.

“[We were] feeling really good during the race, we’ve got a new coach, so that is a new step for Ireland," Mark O'Donovan told worldrowing.com.

"Going forward we are going to a training camp in Varese and looking to implement new training and technique"

There was more success for Ireland later when Denise Walsh won silver in the lightweight women's single sculls.

"In the race, I focused on giving a bit of reserve toward the end and focusing on the sprint," she told worldrowing.com.

"I didn’t realize how close everyone was to me, especially Patricia [Merz]."