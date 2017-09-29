Latest: Man City confirm Sergio Aguero injured in a car crash

Update - 8.32am: Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been injured in a car accident, the club have confirmed.

The 29-year-old will now be assessed by City medical staff after sustaining injuries in a crash in Holland.

The Argentina international is reported to have been travelling in a taxi in Amsterdam after attending a concert on Thursday when the accident happened.

A statement from the club read: "Sergio Aguero will be assessed by club doctors today after being involved in a road accident on Thursday.

"The City forward was in Holland on his day off and has sustained injuries.

"He will return to Manchester this morning and his status will be checked ahead of tomorrow's Premier League clash at Chelsea."

Media reports in his native Argentina said the 29-year-old was returning from a concert in Amsterdam when the taxi he was travelling in was involved in a crash, with the player said to have suffered a fractured rib.

Aguero's former club Independiente sent their best wishes in a tweet which read: "Force and speedy recovery @aguerosergiokun! All @Independiente is with you at this difficult time."

Aguero was in the Dutch capital to see a concert by Colombian singer/songwriter Maluma who posted a photo of the two of them on Instagram which showed the player signing one of his City shirts.

Aguero has started the season in fine form for City, scoring seven goals in eight appearances to help put his club at the top of the Premier League table ahead of city rivals United on goal difference and put him within one goal of the club's all-time scoring record.

The absence of Aguero would be a big blow for City ahead of their crucial game with champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

City are already without defender Benjamin Mendy after it was confirmed on Thursday evening that the France international had ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.