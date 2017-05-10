Latest: Ireland in Pool A with Scotland and Japan in 2019 Rugby World Cup draw

Update 9.30am: Ireland have been drawn in Pool A with host nation Japan and Scotland at the draw for the 2019 Rugby World Cup draw.

2019 Rugby World Cup draw Pool A: Ireland, Scotland, Japan, Europe 1, Play-off winner #RWC2019 — BreakingNews.ie (@breakingnewsie) May 10, 2017

Earlier: The draw for the 2019 Rugby World Cup takes place in Kyoto, Japan.

Although the tournament is over two years away, the draw begins the build-up to the event that sees Japan host the tournament for the first time.

20 teams will take part in the tournament, although only 12 are known so far. The remaining eight teams will come from qualifiers that will fill the final two places in each group.

Ireland are in Band 1, alongside reigning World Champions New Zealand, England and Australia. Band 2 contains Scotland, France, South Africa and Wales, with Argentina, Japan, Georgia and Italy completing Band 3.

One team from each band will be placed in each pool along with the remaining eight qualifiers.

The tournament begins on September 20th, 2019, with the Final taking place in Yokohama on November 2.