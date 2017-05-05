Latest: Ireland cricketers beaten by England in one-day international

Update 3.06pm: England's cricketers have beaten Ireland in their first one-day international at Bristol.

They chased down their target of 127 with 30 overs and seven wickets in hand.

Adil Rashid was England's standout man, taking five-for-27.

Earlier:

Ireland have been bowled out for just 126 in the first One Day International against England in Bristol.

The visitors made a promising start and were 64 for 2 after the opening hour, but a ruthless bowling performance by the hosts saw Ireland lose their remaining wickets for just 62.

Andrew Balbirnie was Ireland's top scorer with 30 runs, while Adil Rashid took five of the Irish wickets.

However, Ireland have started the English innings in the perfect fashion, taking a wicket in the opening over.

It is Ireland's first ever One Day International against England in England.

They will meet again in Lords on Sunday.