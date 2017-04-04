Latest: FAI 'deeply disappointed' as women's team reach Saipan levels of frustration

Update 2.04pm: A long-running dispute with the FAI reached what has been called a 'Saipan moment' for Irish Women's football team today.

A long-running dispute with the FAI reached what has been called a 'Saipan moment' for Irish Women's football team today, writes Liam Mackey.

The senior friendly international between Ireland and Slovakia in Tallaght next Monday is under threat, with the home players saying that "all options are on the table” - including strike action.

The Republic of Ireland women's team have shared their concerns over their current playing and training conditions. pic.twitter.com/yNnr5suUiZ — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) April 4, 2017

The FAI have said that, what it describes as the players' “unprecedented ultimatum”, is “deeply disappointing”.

At an extraordinary press conference hosted by SIPTU in Liberty Hall this morning, 14 members of the squad were joined by representatives of the PFAI (Professional Footballers' Association of Ireland) to outline a series of complaints about their treatment by the FAI, including the fact that the governing body has thus far refused their demand for union representation in negotiations to resolve a number of outstanding issues.

The FAI, instead, wants discussions to take place with an agreed mediator.

One of the core issues is that the players are seeking remuneration for loss of earnings while on international duty, but the press conference also heard the astonishing revelation that, because the women have to share their tracksuits with underage teams and so can't keep them, they are forced to change in airport toilets before and after traveling on away trips.

Team captain Emma Byrne said that even talking about this in public was “humiliating” while fellow player Aine O'Gorman said it showed “a lack of respect”.

“The fact that we're here today is a matter of last resort,” said PFAI solicitor Stuart Gilhooly.

And, referencing the Saipan controversy of 2002, he added: “We regard this as the Roy Keane moment for the international women's team.

“The difference is that this is not one person: everybody's here.”

Stuart Gilhooly "we need to recognise that the women's team are 5th class citizens, the dirt on the FAI's shoe" — Marie Crowe (@mariecrowe) April 4, 2017

Said veteran skipper Byrne: “We didn't think it would come to this and we're still hoping that it can be resolved and that we can turn up for training tomorrow.”

In response, the FAI said it was “deeply disappointed that members of the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team have threatened to withdraw from playing for their country in the upcoming match versus Slovakia on April 10, 2017”.

The FAI statement continued: “The ultimatum by the players concerned comes in spite of repeated invitations from the FAI to the players to discuss clear and tangible financial offers for the payment and compensation of members of the squad. Repeated efforts by the Association have been made in a bid to encourage the players to row back from their unprecedented ultimatum.

“The Association has agreed to a mediation process, yet the players have decided to progress regardless with a PFAI press conference, instead of meeting through an agreed mediator.

“Along with the core issues of player representation and financial payments, the FAI has made considerable progress on matters outlined by the players in their list of ‘Issues to be addressed’ last year. However, all efforts to meet directly and discuss these matters have been refused.”

Every day I tell this girl to work hard and dream big and one day she'll go cap in hand to the FAI for a tracksuit and wifi #sad #IRLWNT pic.twitter.com/blmW9TiCRU — Larry Ryan (@RyanLarry) April 4, 2017

Earlier:

The Republic of Ireland Women's national team has outlined a number of concerns regarding their preparations and treatment.

Among the grievances is that the non-professionals in the squad receive no payment for a loss of earnings while playing for their country, that they have no access to strength and conditioning personnel and that they have to share their tracksuits with underage teams.

PFAI solicitor Stuart Gilhooly says they are going public with concerns as the FAI won't engage in a meaningful way and that it's a matter of last resort.

Goalkeeper Emma Byrne said going public was not something they had wanted to do.

"We don't want to be in the public eye for this particular reason. We want to be there because we're successful

"But for us to succeed and develop as a team unfortunately this has become an issue and a last resort."

Byrne added, "Everybody has released this is for the future of women's football, not just for the here and now."

The FAI have released a statement highlighting their disappointment that members of the team "have threatened to withdraw from playing for their country in the upcoming match versus Slovakia on April 10, 2017."

Picture: Inpho

In response to the press conference they say there were repeated invitations from the FAI to the players to discuss clear and tangible financial offers for the payment and compensation of members of the squad.

The FAI adds that repeated efforts have been made in a bid to encourage the players to row back from their unprecedented ultimatum.

The FAI say on five occasions in recent months they attempted to bring the players to the table, only to have the offer rebuked at every turn.

The statement went to say that team "received significant increases in budget in recent years to attain this high standard, as well as the appointment of a Champions League winning coach.

"Separate to the financial offers that the Association has attempted to make to the players, detailed submissions have been sent to Sport Ireland and Government in January 2016, May 2016 and January 2017, to request funding models that address the personal commitments made by players at senior level."