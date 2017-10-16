Latest: Cork City's potential title winning game to go ahead on Tuesday

Update: Cork City's crunch game against Derry City will go ahead on Tuesday night.

The match, which has been postponed from tonight's original fixture, will kick off at 7.20pm at Turner's Cross, and will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2.

CONFIRMED | Tomorrow's game against @derrycityfc at Turner's Cross will kick-off at 7.20 pm #CCFC84 pic.twitter.com/XIy8xoKNgg — Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) October 16, 2017

Earlier: Derry City could refuse to play their S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division match against Cork City tomorrow.

The Candystripes were due to play at Turner Cross tonight, but the fixture has been postponed by 24 hours due to Hurricane Ophelia.

Cork need just a draw to finally clinch the title, but Derry manager Kenny Sheils says there is a distinct possibility the fixture won’t be fulfilled.

Sheils wants the game delayed until next week, claiming his team’s preparations have been badly affected and his player’s welfare has been jeopardised.