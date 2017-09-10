Late point secures historic All-Ireland senior camogie title for Cork
Cork ... 0-10, Kilkenny ... 0-9: A late point from sub Julia White has ensured Cork of an historic All Ireland camogie senior final.
In a tightly fought contest which went to the wire Cork managed to overcome their Kilkenny hoodoo to collect an historic All Ireland title.
The win secures Cork captain Rena Buckley her 8th All-Ireland medal.
Congrats- 18th All-Ireland medals Rena Buckley #CamogieFinal pic.twitter.com/JeFTav2Vdg— Sportsfile (@sportsfile) September 10, 2017
Cork Scorers: A.O'Connor 0-02, O.Cronin 0-03, O.Cotter 0-02, K.Mackey 0-01, G.O'Connor 0-01, J.White 0-01
Kilkenny Scorers: M.Farrell 0-02, K.Power 0-01, D.Gaule 0-02, S.Farrell 0-01, M.Walsh 0-01, J.A.Malone 0-02
FT @LibertyIRL All Ireland Senior @OfficialCamogie Final Cork 0-10, Kilkenny 0-09 #RaiseTheBar pic.twitter.com/5YyrNEI9oz— OfficialCorkCamogie (@CorkCamogie) September 10, 2017
