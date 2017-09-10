Late point secures historic All-Ireland senior camogie title for Cork

Cork ... 0-10, Kilkenny ... 0-9: A late point from sub Julia White has ensured Cork of an historic All Ireland camogie senior final.

In a tightly fought contest which went to the wire Cork managed to overcome their Kilkenny hoodoo to collect an historic All Ireland title.

Cork captain Rena Buckley lifts the O'Duffy cup. Pic: INPHO/James Crombie

The win secures Cork captain Rena Buckley her 8th All-Ireland medal.

Full match report and reaction shortly ...

Hannah Looney of Cork in action against Collette Dormer of Kilkenny during the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final match between Cork and Kilkenny at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Cork Scorers: A.O'Connor 0-02, O.Cronin 0-03, O.Cotter 0-02, K.Mackey 0-01, G.O'Connor 0-01, J.White 0-01

Kilkenny Scorers: M.Farrell 0-02, K.Power 0-01, D.Gaule 0-02, S.Farrell 0-01, M.Walsh 0-01, J.A.Malone 0-02