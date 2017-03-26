Late Patrick Horgan point seals dramatic win for Cork against Tipperary

Cork 0-26 Tipperary 3-16



This NHL game had a superb end game with the lead being swapped between Cork and Tipperary several times in the closing stages, before Patrick Horgan conjured a magical winner in front of 8,376 spectators in Pairc Ui Rinn, writes Michael Moynihan.

Cork defended the scoreboard end and had the wind behind them in the first half.

Both sides indulged in some over-elaboration on a perfect day for hurling, resulting in some missed chances, but by the end of the first quarter it was 0-5 to 0-4, sub Darragh Fitzgibbon (on early for Conor Lehane) putting Cork ahead.

A fine Dan McCormack effort levelled the game again but another Fitzgibbon effort and two Patrick Horgan frees - the Glen player started instead of Shane Kingston - pushed Cork three ahead by the 23rd minute.

Cork’s workrate and Horgan’s accuracy made it a six-point gap approaching the half, but a late Tipp attack drew blood - Seamus Callanan finding the net from close range after John McGrath’s hard work.

Within a minute Tipp had another goal, with Callanan feeding McGrath this time. Cork struck back with a Fitzgibbon point, leaving it 2-6 to 0-14 at the break.

Cork resumed with points by Harnedy and Fitzgibbon but Darren Gleeson’s long puck outs kept the home side pinned back.

By the 45th minute the difference was three points, 2-9 to 0-18, and Tipp had Cork under pressure, chipping away at the lead with Callanan frees - captain Paudie Maher levelled matters and John McGrath pushed them ahead.

Cork were hitting poor wides, in contrast to Tipp’s six points on the spin. A Horgan free stopped the rot and cut Tipp’s lead to the minimum, and Luke Meade levelled it.

Harnedy had a golden chance of a goal soon after but Tipp somehow scrambled the ball away for a 65 pointed by Horgan. Noel McGrath pointed well from distance but Horgan responded with three points as the time wore down - 0-24 to 2-15 with 69 on the clock.

There was still time for Callanan to ghost in and kick a dramatic equalising goal, Horgan to drive a lead point - and Ronan Maher to hit a sweet equalising sideline.

Horgan could still manage that sensational winner, however.

Scorers for Cork: P. Horgan (0-15, frees); D. Fitzgibbon (0-5); S. Harnedy, A. Cadogan (0-2 each); C. Lehane (free), L. Meade (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: S. Callanan (2-6, 0-4 frees, 0-1 65); J. McGrath (1-1); P. Maher, D. McCormack, N. McGrath (0-2 each), P. Flynn, J. Forde, R. Maher (sideline) (0-1).

CORK: A. Nash, C. Spillane, D. Cahalane, S. McDonnell (c), C. Joyce, M. Ellis, M. Coleman, L. McLoughlin, D. Brosnan, B. Cooper, C. Lehane, L. Meade, A. Cadogan, S. Harnedy, P. Horgan.

Subs: D. Fitzgibbon for Lehane (inj, 7); B. Lawton for Brosnan (41); M. Cahalane for Cadogan (61).

TIPPERARY: D. Gleeson, J. Meagher, J. Barry, M. Cahill, W. Ryan, T. Hamill, P. Maher (c), S. Curran, K. Bergin, D. McCormack, N. O’Meara, J. Forde, T. Heffernan, J. McGrath, S. Callanan.

Subs: N. McGrath and Flynn for Curran and Heffernan (both 45); B. Heffernan for Bergin (54); J. O’Dwyer for O’Meara (61); R. Maher for W. Ryan (69).

Referee: B. Gavin (Offaly)

A minute’s silence was observed before the game in memory of the late Tony O’Mahony, former chairman of the Cork County Board, and the late Michael Maher, legendary Tipperary hurler.