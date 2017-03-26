Last-ditch point rescues draw for Cavan against Kerry

Kerry 0-13 Cavan 1-10

A Seanie Johnston free three minutes into second-half stoppage time salvaged a point for Cavan in this desperately poor Division 1 clash, writes Eoghan Cormican at Kingspan Breffni Park.

The visitors had opened up a two-point advantage a minute from normal time, but they were unable to hold out and will have been frustrated with the two wides they registered in the closing stages – Paul Geaney was presented with a last-ditch opportunity to steal the win, but his free from an acute angle on the 20-metre line went across the goal and wide.

Dara McVeety registered the sole goal of the contest on 41 minutes to send Cavan into a 1-5 to 0-7 lead.

But that was to be their last score from play until Conor Moynagh split the posts a minute from time.

Three frees from Niall McDermott (0-2) and Gearoid McKiernan had them 1-8 to 0-9 in front entering the final 15 minutes.

Cavan’s game, though, was built on counter-attacking from defence and they began to tire as the game wore on.

Paul Geaney (free), Paul Murphy, Barry John Keane and Sheehan (free) landed four-in-a-row to send Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s side 0-13 to 1-8 clear.

Moynagh’s score, though, revived the Ulstermen and Johnston’s free following a foul on Cian Mackey earned them a draw. What an important point too it could prove in terms of preserving their Division 1 status.

The first-half was one to forget with Kerry managing just two points from play, while their opponents kicked 10 wides – seven of which arrived during a 10-minute spell approaching the half hour mark.

The visitors were the more wasteful early on with Kevin McCarthy, David Moran and Stephen O’Brien squandering chances inside the opening three minutes.

Indeed, Kerry were reliant on the dead ball accuracy of Paul Geaney to sustain during the opening quarter with their first score from play, courtesy of Donnchadh Walsh, not arriving until the 18th minute.

Walsh’s kick levelled the game at four apiece, with a Gearoid McKiernan free having edged Cavan in front two minutes earlier.

That was to be their last score of the half, however. Mattie McGleenan’s side would kick nine wides between there and the break.

Paul Geaney’s fourth free and a Jack Barry fisted effort had the Kingdom two clear at the break but management won’t have been pleased with their showing in the opening half, especially in the final third as several passes went astray.

Their enterprise in front of goal didn’t improve much upon the change of ends and they were made to pay a price. This was a point lost.

Scorers for Kerry: Paul Geaney (0-5 frees); B Sheehan (0-3, 0-2 frees); BJ Keane (0-2); D Walsh, P Murphy, J Barry (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cavan: D McVeety (1-0); G McKiernan (0-2, free), N McDermott (0-2 frees), C Madden (0-2, 0-1 free); K Clarke, N Clerkin, C Moynagh, S Johnston (0-1 each).

Kerry: B Kealy; F Fitzgerald, M Griffin, R Shanahan; P Crowley, T Morley, P Murphy; D Moran, J Barry; A Spillane, K McCarthy, D Walsh; J Savage, P Geaney, S O’Brien.

Subs: D O’Sullivan for McCarthy (bc, 10 mins); B Sheehan for Spillane (27); BJ Keane for Savage (40); A Maher for O’Sullivan (55); J Lyne for Crowley (61); M Geaney for Barry (63).

Cavan: R Galligan; K Brady, K Clarke, F Reilly; R Dunne, C Moynagh, N Murray; T Corr, G McKiernan; M Reilly, D McVeety, N Clerkin; J Dillon, C Madden, G Smith.

Subs: J McLoughlin for Brady (bc, 17 mins); C Mackey for Clerkin (40); N McDermott for Madden (47); C Brady for Smith (51); S Murray for Dunne (65); S Johnston for Dillon (69).

Referee: M Deegan (Laois).