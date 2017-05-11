Last chance folks! Cork City Marathon extends registration deadline due to demand

Due to an influx in entry enquires, the 2017 Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon has extended its registration deadline to Thursday May 18.

This year the marathon has moved from the Monday to the Sunday of the June bank holiday weekend and this change has proved extremely popular.

Race Director Jim O’Donovan urged those who have not yet done so to secure their place on the starting line. “I would encourage individuals of all ages, levels and abilities who have not registered yet, to make use of this entry extension and get involved in the 2017 Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon.

“It will be a fantastic day in the city and a great way for participants to take in the iconic Cork sights and sounds as they take to the streets. We’re calling on everyone, from first timers to professional athletes, to lace up your trainers and we look forward to seeing you at the start and finish line!”

Over the years, the Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon has become more than a marathon, recognised for its inclusivity and as a popular way to raise money for charity.

Run for #TeamMercy at @TheCorkMarathon Sunday 4 June & help us in the race against cancer! pic.twitter.com/MwjVvAFjtM — The Mercy Foundation (@mercyfoundcork) May 7, 2017

Among those already registered to take on this sporting challenge are some amazing individuals such as Boston Firefighter Greg MacCurtain, great grandnephew of the former Lord Mayor of Cork Tomas MacCurtain, who will be running his first ever marathon with 6 year old daughter Abby, in her modified wheelchair.

Abby is battling Leigh’s Disease, which is a rare inherited neurometabolic disorder that affects the central nervous system, but won’t stop her taking to the streets of Cork this June.

Speaking to Boston firefighter Greg MacCurtain, great grand nephew of Tomás MacCurtain who is running @TheCorkMarathon Sunday June 4th! pic.twitter.com/cybFJyl5jr — Neil Prendeville (@NeilRedFM) May 2, 2017

New Jersey athlete Daniel McCann is in pursuit of joining the prestigious Seven Continents Club. He has competed the Great Wall of China Marathon and the Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon will secure a special spot as his first Europe Marathon.

Now in its 11th year, the Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon is an internationally-recognised marathon welcoming participants from home and abroad, with certification from the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF). Cork is a qualifying race for, amongst others, the prestigious Boston City Marathon.

Register now or find out more information on the Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon 2017 online at www.corkcitymarathon.ie.

For helpful training tips or to share your Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon journey follow them on Facebook and Instagram\corkcitymarathon or on Twitter @TheCorkMarathon.

#MoreThanAMarathon