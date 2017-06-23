Large bags and selfie sticks banned from Croke Park

Large bags and backpacks have been banned from Croke Park from this Sunday for all match days and concerts.

Smaller bags (no bigger than A4 - 8.27in/21cm × 11.7/ 29.7cm) will be allowed, but may be subject to searches.

Searches may include a full-body pat-down and/or use of hand held metal detectors.

Patrons have also been warned that confiscated items cannot be returned once the person has entered the ground.

Banned items include alcohol, fireworks, smoke canisters, bottles, glasses, cans, flags, banners, poles, distress signals, laser pointers, selfie sticks "and other similar articles or containers, including anything which could or might be used as a weapon".

People are also being advised to arrive at the stadium at least one hour before throw-in to allow for ticket checks and security searches.

"We would like to thank our patrons in advance for their cooperation with this matter as we look forward to a fantastic season of concerts and matches in Croke Park over the coming months," the GAA said.