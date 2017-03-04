Lar Corbett: Inter-county players can put too much of their lives on hold for GAA

Former Tipperary hurler Lar Corbett has spoken about his difficulty in balancing the GAA and a viable career.

"I could not be a qualified electrician and an inter-county player at the same time," he said on the Ray D'Arcy show.

He gave up his career as an electrician but felt the effects of the move when "the pressure came on and the recession hit in."

He's grateful he set up his business, but he says some retired players he has spoken to almost felt used after stepping away from inter-county action, quickly adding that "used is probably too strong a word."

Lar believes GAA players can put too much of their lives on the backburner when they get caught up representing their county.

"Your life is put on hold," he said. "It's like someone pressed stop.

"You can put too much on hold. We give so much to the game that we love, and when you come back out it's reality you come out to and you wonder did we [the retired players] miss something."