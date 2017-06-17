Laois survive Wicklow comeback to progress in qualifiers

Laois 2-16 Wicklow 3-10

Laois withstood a stubborn Wicklow fightback to claim a Round 1 All-Ireland Senior Football Qualifier win at a sunny Aughrim this evening.

The visitors defence were caught napping in the closing stages, conceding two goals inside a minute, including one from Paddy Byrne, but somehow Laois held out for a three-point win.

Peter Creedon's charges were far more clinical in the opening half, and led by 1-8 to 0-5 at half-time, with Gary Walsh firing 1-3 in the first half, including a 10th minute goal.

Wind-assisted Laois pushed eight points clear early on the restart, but lost their captain Stephen Attride to a black card in the 41st minute.

Wicklow cut the gap to three points at the start of the final quarter, after Paul Cunningham cut in for a well worked goal, but Laois came good once more.

They moved 2-14 to 1-9 ahead after Donie Kingston bagged the O'Moore's second goal, following a James Finn delivery, but Wicklow pushed hard yet again.

Seanie Furlong delivered to Paddy Byrne who found the net in the 68th minute, with Wicklow again netting from the resulting kick-out, but Laois held out for victory.